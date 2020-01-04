Our friends over at B&H are offering some huge January savings on the 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro — up to $1750 off!

You can save through January on the 15.4″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2018, Space Gray). This laptop is the perfect option for anyone looking at a professionally-oriented Mac laptop, especially photographers and other creatives. Here are the details:

Save $1600 on the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 Six-Core, 32GB of 2400 MHz RAM. Comes with 1TB SSD.

on the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 Six-Core, 32GB of 2400 MHz RAM. Comes with 1TB SSD. Save $1750 on the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9 Six-Core, 32GB of 2400 MHz RAM. Comes with 2TB SSD.

on the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9 Six-Core, 32GB of 2400 MHz RAM. Comes with 2TB SSD. Save $1400 on the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9 Six-Core, 32GB of 2400 MHz RAM. Comes with 512GB SSD.

Plus, it comes with free overnight shipping!

Lead photo by Mia Baker on Unsplash