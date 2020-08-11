This morning, Sony announced its plans to take its annual Kando Trip event online, with Kando Everywhere, a two-day event taking place this weekend, August 15-16, 2020.

Content creators can attend more than 45 exclusive classes and workshops taught by industry-leading instructors — all for free. Also included are live Q&A sessions, panel discussions, portfolio reviews, interactive trivia and networking opportunities with Sony Alpha ambassadors and members of the creative community.

Featured instructors include Chris Burkard, Crissi Beth Cooper, Kesha Lambert, Ben Lowy, Brian Smith, Miguel Quiles and more.

Attendees will also be eligible for several giveaways, including one-year memberships to Pro Support and Adobe Creative Cloud, limited edition signed prints from Epson and a variety of Sony Alpha cameras and lenses — including the brand-new a7S Mark III camera.

To learn more and register for free, visit alphauniverse.com.