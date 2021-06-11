The World Sports Photography Awards has announced its winners for the 2021 competition. The competition, which brings sports photographs from sports photographers and sports photographic agencies, highlights photographs that have been taken over the past 25 years.

This year recognizes photographs taken between January 1, 1995 and December 31, 2020. In addition to the overall winners, there are 28 sports categories that each image can be submitted to.

This year’s winners include “Focus,” from James Gourley (2017); “The Smile,” from Cameron Spencer (2016) and “In The Firing Line” from Mark Pain (2010). There are also several special merit awards given out, in addition to the category awards.

"Focus" (2017) | James Gourley "The Smile" (2016) | Cameron Spencer "In The Firing Line" (2010) | Mark Pain

For more information and to see all the winners, visit the World Sports Photography Awards website.