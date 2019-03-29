Photoshop World — Save $100 on the friendliest photo conference you’ll ever go to

I’ve talked to a lot of photographers through the years who wish they could go to a photo conference. I, of course, realize that budgeting for a trip and getting time off work can be hard, but let me tell you it’s worth it.

Return on investment

Why should you go to a conference? Simply put to take your skills to the next level. I’m all for online learning and books. But face to face learning is the most effective. Especially when you combine it with the chance to truly interact with the content.

Hands down, the biggest bang for the buck for photography has been Photoshop World. I love the diversity of classes and the quality of instructors. Scott Kelby who runs the event once told me that he only picks those teachers who are willing to give generously of their time and truly care about students.

I agree with him fully and I am proud as heck that both Vanelli and Rob Sylvan from the Photofocus team will be speaking. They are two of the best instructors I know and incredibly generous human beings who love photography

Act now!

If you’ve been thinking about Photoshop World, the time is now.

the conference is $100 off. Plus you get a KelbyOne Plus Annual Membership which includes great magazines and videos.

If you’ve never been to Photoshop World, now’s the time. It’s more than just Photoshop and Lightroom, it’s all things photography with the editing skills too! I hope to see you there.