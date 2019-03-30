photograpHER 2019 to put the spotlight on female photographers

From April 25-27, 2019, The Camera Shop of Muskegon will put the focus on women in photography, presenting photograpHER 2019. Presenting will be Olympus Visionary Tracie Maglosky, commercial photographer Kara Mercer and newborn and child photographer Kristen Dethloff.

Located in Muskegon, MI, the three-day event will present on such topics as photographing newborns, posing, lighting and outdoor portraiture.

“It’s time to support a part of the photography community that’s greatly unrecognized. Women photographers are underestimated every day by the community and mostly undiscovered as some of the greatest leading artistic minds in the photography world. We’re here to shine a light on those who have succeeded in breaking the expectations, and recognizing those who have advanced the photography industry greatly,” writes The Camera Shop.

The photograpHER classes are free, but The Camera Shop asks that you register in advance. To get started, visit camerashopmuskegon.com.

Schedule

Thursday, April 25

6 p.m. — Milestone Moments: Photographing Babies Through the First Year, Kristen Dethloff

Friday, April 26

3 p.m. — Be Your Own Best!, Tracie Maglosky

5 p.m. — Strike a Pose Workshop, Tracie Maglosky

Saturday, April 27

9:30 a.m. — Light Like a Pro with Speedflashes, Tracie Maglosky

11 a.m. — Creating Modern Lifestyle Portraits, Kara Mercer

1 p.m. — Mastering Light Indoors, Tracie Maglosky

3:30 p.m. — Shooting Portrait Outdoors, Tracie Maglosky

To learn more, visit camerashopmuskegon.com.

Lead photo by Tracie Maglosky