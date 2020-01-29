This afternoon, Emerald Expositions announced that Photo District News (PDN) will no longer publish content. This announcement follows several reports and rumors of this happening.

Despite the announcement, the company made it clear The PhotoPlus will still be produced at the Javits Center.

“The photography industry has undergone significant changes since PDN was first published in 1980, and the needs of professional photographers have changed along with it,” said Johanna Morse, Senior Vice President, Conference Development. “By adjusting our offerings, we can further our mission of providing streamlined, cutting-edge resources that help imaging professionals of all levels achieve their goals and live their passion.”

Additionally, Emerald Expositions announced that Rangefinder will shift to an all-digital content hub, with the WPPI exclusive edition continuing to be distributed in print format at the show. Integration between Rangefinder and WPPI will also increase.

“By evolving Rangefinder and WPPI together, we will build a streamlined, centralized information hub that integrates the online and live event experience while creating new opportunities for the broader community to connect,” said Morse.

Emerald Exposition’s announcement comes after a Photofocus editorial that outlined and discussed the changes that have come to the camera industry, including trade shows like PhotoPlus and WPPI. You can read that editorial here.

Lead photo by True Agency on Unsplash