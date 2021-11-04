Overnight, OM SYSTEM — formerly known as Olympus — announced the M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f/1.4 PRO lens for micro four-thirds. Slated to be available in late December 2021, the 20mm f/1.4 PRO is the company’s 13th PRO lens, and features a similar design but smaller footprint to that of the 17mm, 25mm and 45mm f/1.2 PRO lenses.

Compact, lightweight PRO lens featuring beautiful feathered bokeh

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f/1.4 PRO lens features an 11-element, 10-group lens configuration consisting of Super ED, ED, Super HR and aspherical lenses arranged to provide sharp imaging from the center to the farthest corners of the frame. This high-resolution lens makes the most out of camera performance, producing high image quality when using such functions as High Res Shot mode. ZERO coating is used to reduce lens flare and ghosting for greater contrast and color fidelity when working in strong lighting conditions.

Feathered bokeh

Using the know-how gained in the development of the M.Zuiko PRO f/1.2 series, feathered bokeh transitions the in-focus to the out-of-focus area of the images, creating smoother background bokeh, thus allowing the subject in focus to stand out beautifully. To accomplish this, an aberration measurement instrument is used to calculate defocusing at the aberration level, allowing the lens to create a beautiful, softly blurring bokeh effect while maintaining high resolution.

Lightweight design with a maximum aperture of f/1.4

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f/1.4 PRO lens remains compact and lightweight at just 247 grams with a bright maximum aperture of f/1.4. When paired with the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III, the system is compact and lightweight at approximately 661 grams, for mobility that enables nimble shooting.

Comfortable and stress-free shooting in a variety of circumstances

Sealed throughout, this lens offers industry leading IPX1 equivalent splashproof performance. It also features a dustproof and freezeproof construction to 14° F, and pairing it with a dustproof, splashproof and freezeproof camera body makes it possible to continue shooting in punishing environments, such as rain and snow, with peace of mind. Fluorine coating on the front-most lens allows for water droplets to roll off and for dirt to be cleaned off easily.

Superb optical design and lens processing technologies are used to design a lighter focusing lens, enabling faster, more accurate autofocus, allowing users to enjoy stress-free, high-speed, high-precision AF shooting.

A variety of expression for any genre

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f/1.4 PRO lens is designed for amazing close-up shooting performance with a closest focusing distance of 25 cm and a maximum image magnification of 0.22x.

The 40mm equivalent angle of view is slightly wider than that of standard lenses, providing a natural sense of perspective and beautiful, feathered bokeh effects. This unique angle of view is perfect for landscapes, portraits and snapshots.

Pricing and availability

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f/1.4 PRO lens will be available starting the end of December 2021 for a suggested retail price of $799. Preorders are available through B&H.