Early this morning, Olympus introduced the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, a compact, lightweight, interchangeable micro four-thirds camera body designed for the beginner photographer. The company also introduced a brand-new lens — the 100-400mm f/5-6.3.

Stay tuned for our first looks at the new OM-D E-M10 Mark IV and the M.Zuiko 100-400mm f/5-6.3!

OM-D E-M10 Mark IV

The camera features versatile features often featured in mid-level cameras as well as ease of use and portability in a body that is lighter and smaller than ever before.

The camera features a new 20-megapixel Live MOS sensor and TruePic VIII image processing engine. The E-M10 Mark IV weighs just 0.85 pounds, and when paired with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ lens, the kit weighs just 1.05 pounds.

Specs

Processor: TruePic VIII

Focusing points: 121-point contrast AF

Image stabilization: 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization for video and still photos

ISO sensitivity: 200-25,600 (expandable down to 100)

Built-in flash: Yes

Memory: One SD UHS-II card slot

Video recording: 4K at 30p, 25p, 24p / 1080p up to 60p / 720p up to 60p

Connectivity: Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

USB charging: Yes, when power is off

Weight: 335 grams body only, 383 grams with battery and memory card

Autofocus

The E-M10 Mark IV features in-body 5-axis image stabilization, providing 4.5 shutter speed steps of compensation. It has the same moving subject detection available in the OM-D E-M1X, the E-M10 Mark IV features consistent autofocus allowing for precision while tracking moving subjects.

It also includes Face/Eye Detection autofocus, originally introduced on the OM-D E-M1 Mark III.

The camera also has a flip-down LCD monitor and dedicated selfie mode — a first for the OM-D series of cameras. The camera supports high-angle and low-angle shooting as well.

Creative modes

The E-M10 Mark IV allows users to choose from 28 Scene Modes, ranging from Portrait to Fireworks and Sport to Macro. 16 Art Filters, such as Vintage, Soft Focus and Instant Film offer the user the creative expression of their choice.

Advanced techniques are easily created with Advanced Photo (AP) mode — an easy-to-navigate menu that walks the user through features such as HDR, Live Composite, Live Time, Multiple Exposure and Focus Bracketing. A new Panorama mode is also available.

4K handheld video is also possible, with the ability to extract and save images from 4K videos straight from the camera.

Power and connectivity

The E-M10 Mark IV supports an always-on connection using Bluetooth, and also includes built-in Wi-Fi for sharing or remote shooting.

The camera also supports in-body charging including when using a power bank.

Pricing and availability

The OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is available in silver or black, and retails for $699.99. The EZ Kit, which includes the M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ lens, retails for $799.99.

The camera is expected to begin shipping on September 25, 2020.

The company is also offering a special launch offer. By purchasing an OM-D E-M10 Mark IV before November 1, 2020, you receive an Olympus starter kit. This includes a camera bag, extra BLS-50 battery and 32GB SD card (valued at $99.99).

M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 lens

In addition to the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, Olympus also announced the upcoming M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 lens. An ultra-compact, lightweight, super-telephoto lens, the 100-400mm covers a full-frame field of view of 200-800mm.

The lens features the same dustproof and splashproof performance as Olympus’ PRO lenses, and can be paired with the 1.4x and 2.0x teleconverters for additional reach of up to 1600mm (full-frame field of view).

Focus Stacking is also supported, and the lens offers a focusing distance as close as 1.3 meters.

Specs

Focal length: 100-400mm

Aperture range: f/5-22

Aperture blades: 9

Elements/groups: 21 elements / 15 groups

Size: 86.4 x 205.7mm

Weight: 2.47 pounds / 1,120 grams

Angle of view: 12 degrees (wide) to 3.1 degrees (tele)

Closest focusing distance: 1.3 meters at all focal lengths

Weatherproofing: Yes; IPX1 rated

Construction and autofocus

The 100-400mm features a combination of four ED lenses for suppressing color bleeding, two Super HR lenses and two HR lenses for bright, clear performance. Zuiko Extra-low Reflective Optical Coating is used to reduce ghosting and flaring. Extensive hermetic sealing on the entire lens barrel delivers dustproof and splashproof performance.

A rear focus system is employed to drive the lens for fast and high-precision focusing performance.

The lens is also equipped with four switch to support handheld shooting, including a Focus Limiter switch that ranges between three levels according to focusing distance. In-lens stabilization on/off is also available, as is an AF/MF switch and zoom locking switch.

Pricing and availability

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 lens will be available September 8, 2020 at a retail price of $1499.99.