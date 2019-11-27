A week after addressing rumors that had circulated over the company’s possible sale, Olympus has announced updates to its M.Zuiko Digital lens roadmap. The company highlights several releases in 2020, in addition to the already announced M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm f/4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO lens.

Roadmap additions

New to the M.Zuiko PRO lens roadmap is the announcement of the ED 12-45mm f/4 lens. Additionally, the ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS lens has also been added to the M.Zuiko lens roadmap. Both lenses are set to be released in 2020, alongside the 150-400mm f/4.5 PRO lens.

An additional unspecified PRO telephoto lens has also been added to the roadmap, pictured below. The details and release date of this lens has not been announced.

Existing lenses that were on the roadmap are displayed here as well. These include two telephoto zoom lenses, one wide zoom lens and multiple bright prime lenses, ranging from 10mm-60mm.

The announcement comes in response to the company stating they had several plans for future camera and lens releases. In a statement to Photofocus, the company said “[We] have already established a clear and exciting product roadmap for the coming months and years. We are actively pursuing future technology developments that will enhance photography and video for creators.”

Black Friday deals

In addition to this announcement, Olympus is also starting several Black Friday specials beginning today, and running through Tuesday, December 3, 2019. A few highlights are as follows: