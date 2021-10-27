This morning, OM Digital Solutions introduced its new branding for its lines of imaging and audio-related products. Going forward, Olympus products will be released under the OM SYSTEM brand.

The company purchased Olympus’ imaging division in January 2021, and released the M.Zuiko 8-25mm f/4 lens in June, with Olympus branding.

For more than 80 years — since the release of the Semi-Olympus I in 1936 — the Olympus imaging business has received support from loyal customers. During the film camera era, the company achieved an unprecedented, lightweight design with the OM series of 35mm SLR cameras, and this development philosophy lives on today.

OM SYSTEM expresses the company’s determination to continue to deliver unparalleled experiences to its customers.

As the company’s branding changes, Olympus and OM SYSTEM will co-exist for the time being. All existing Olympus branded products will remain under that brand, while the OM SYSTEM will begin to grow under new announcements.

Yes, a new camera is coming

OM SYSTEM is in the process of developing a new micro four-thirds camera that delivers improved performance and an unrivaled photographic experience.

“We are leveraging the micro four-thirds system standard to make more compact and lightweight systems, strengthening the photographic support functions that broaden the field of photography and accelerating the improvement of image quality and photographic expression through the use of computational photographic technology,” the company said in a statement.

No word yet on what this new camera will be called or its estimated timeframe for release. Stay tuned to Photofocus for more developments.