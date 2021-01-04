Olympus has announced the completion of the transfer of its camera division to Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), effective January 1, 2021. With the transfer, the Olympus camera division is now known as OM Digital Solutions Corporation, and a new website, om-digitalsolutions.com, will be live on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

According to a press release by Olympus, heads of sales and marketing, as well as R&D for imaging products will be relocated at the company’s headquarters in Hachioji, Tokyo. Production will continue at the facility in the Dong Nav province of Vietnam, where imaging products have been manufactured since 2008.

OM Digital Solutions Corporation will also continue to provide customer support for the imaging products previously produced and sold by Olympus.

“OM Digital Solutions Corporation will develop and introduce unique products to create new value while continuing to provide high-quality, highly reliable products, including the Zuiko and OM brands, which are grounded in optics and digital imaging technologies cultivated by Olympus over many years,” said Shigemi Sugimoto, Representative Director and President of OM Digital Solutions Corporation. Sugimoto is also the former Imaging Division Head of Olympus.

“The Imaging business has been at the heart of Olympus since the launch of our first camera, the Semi-Olympus I in 1936, so I am delighted that it will continue to develop and thrive under OM Digital Solutions Corporation,” added Yasuo Takeuchi, President and CEO of Olympus Corporation.