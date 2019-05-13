Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Olympus celebrates 100 years with website and short documentary

0

Throughout 2019, Olympus is celebrating its 100th anniversary. In commemoration of this centennial milestone, Olympus has launched a dedicated website and series of short documentary videos, each dedicated to Olympus’ role in medical, imaging and scientific solutions.

Late Sunday night, Olympus released “Olympus 100th Anniversary Documentary: A Great Moment,” outlining the company’s history in the camera-making space. Interviewed are Olympus Research & Development executives, a camera store technician and Pulitzer-Prize winning National Geographic photographer Jay Dickman, who is also an Olympus visionary.

Some notable highlights from Olympus’ history include:

  • 1919: Company founded by Takeshi Yamashita under the name Takachiho Seisakusho.
  • 1936: Launch of the first Olympus camera, the Semi-Olympus I, after development of Zuiko photographic lenses.
  • 1959: Launch of Olympus PEN, a half-frame film camera.
  • 1972: Launch of OM-1, a compact, lightweight SLR camera. Originally named the M-1.
  • 1991: Launch of the first Infinity Stylus camera; one of the world’s best-selling Olympus cameras.
  • 2003: Launch of E-1 digital SLR camera with interchangeable lenses.
  • 2013: Launch of OM-D E-M1 mirrorless camera.
  • 2019: Launch of OM-D E-M1X mirrorless camera.

To learn more about the history of Olympus, visit olympus-global.com.

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Associate Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts