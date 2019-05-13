Olympus celebrates 100 years with website and short documentary

Throughout 2019, Olympus is celebrating its 100th anniversary. In commemoration of this centennial milestone, Olympus has launched a dedicated website and series of short documentary videos, each dedicated to Olympus’ role in medical, imaging and scientific solutions.

Late Sunday night, Olympus released “Olympus 100th Anniversary Documentary: A Great Moment,” outlining the company’s history in the camera-making space. Interviewed are Olympus Research & Development executives, a camera store technician and Pulitzer-Prize winning National Geographic photographer Jay Dickman, who is also an Olympus visionary.

Some notable highlights from Olympus’ history include:

1919: Company founded by Takeshi Yamashita under the name Takachiho Seisakusho.

1936: Launch of the first Olympus camera, the Semi-Olympus I, after development of Zuiko photographic lenses.

1959: Launch of Olympus PEN, a half-frame film camera.

1972: Launch of OM-1, a compact, lightweight SLR camera. Originally named the M-1.

1991: Launch of the first Infinity Stylus camera; one of the world's best-selling Olympus cameras.

2003: Launch of E-1 digital SLR camera with interchangeable lenses.

2013: Launch of OM-D E-M1 mirrorless camera.

2019: Launch of OM-D E-M1X mirrorless camera.

To learn more about the history of Olympus, visit olympus-global.com.