Early this morning, OM Digital Solutions Corporation announced the Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm f/4 PRO lens. Covering a full-frame field of view of 16-50mm, the 8-25mm provides superb dedicative performance across the entire zoom range.

This compact, lightweight, high magnification zoom lens delivers the high image quality expected of the M.Zuiko PRO series, supporting versatile photographic opportunities, including dynamic ultra-wide angle landscape photos, outdoor portraits and video.

High magnification

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm f/4 PRO lens covers a wide range of shooting scenarios, from the ultra-wide angle 16mm equivalent to a maximum 3.1x zoom magnification, for capturing everything from dynamic ultra-wide shots to standard shots. This is the first lens in the M.Zuiko PRO series to feature a retracting mechanism to ensure its compact size. Despite being an ultra-wide angle, high magnification zoom lens, this model weighs less than 15 ounces, making it highly portable for agile shooting.

Excellent optical performance

The lens features a 16-element, 10-group lens configuration that includes special lenses such as Super ED, ED and EDA lenses. Various types of aberrations are thoroughly suppressed, including chromatic aberration, resulting in high-resolution sharp depiction across the entire zoom range. The integration of a large DSA lens significantly reduces sagittal comatic aberration. This design delivers high level image reproduction from the center to the edges of the image even at the widest aperture setting, ideal for night scenes and star photography.

Furthermore, the optimized ZERO Coating and lens shape help to thoroughly suppress ghosts and flaring during backlit shooting, delivering sharp, high-definition images. Because the constant f/4 aperture is available at any focal length, exposure control is easy when operating the zoom and while recording video.

Close-up shooting

Enjoy powerful macro shooting with a maximum shooting magnification of 0.42x for performance that rivals that of a half-macro lens. The closest focusing distance is nine inches across the entire zoom range, making it possible to operate the zoom ring after approaching the subject for easy angle-of-view adjustment. The 8-25mm supports Focus Stacking, which merges images into a single photo in focus from the foreground to background in-camera, for versatile macro functionality.

Reliable durability

This lens features superb IPX1-equivalent splashproof and dustproof performance and freezeproof performance to 14°F for the ultimate reliability unique to the M.Zuiko PRO series. When paired with the Olympus OM-D E-M1 and E-M5 series, you can have peace of mind using this lens in punishing environments such as rain and snow. Fluorine coating is used on the front lens for easy cleaning in rainy, snowy, or dusty environments.

Filter support

Despite its ultra wide-angle design, the M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm F4.0 PRO lens is 72mm filter-compatible, allowing the use of PL or ND filters. This provides more versatility, potentially minimizing glare and reflections, and enhancing the final look of an image.

Other features

A Manual Focus Clutch provides instantaneous switching between auto and manual focus options. A lens function button is available on the side of the lens so users can change settings with the touch of their thumb, while holding the camera.

Pricing and availability

The Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 8-25mm f/4 PRO lens will be available on July 9, 2021 for a retail price of $1099.99. Preorders will be available shortly.