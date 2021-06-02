The NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S and the NIKKOR Z MC 50mm f/2.8 have been added to the NIKKOR Z lineup.

The premium NIKKOR Z MC 105mm and the compact NIKKOR Z MC 50mm are the first NIKKOR Z lenses to feature a 1:1 reproduction ratio, allowing users to get close to their subjects and fill the frame with edge-to-edge sharpness and incredible details. Whether photographing subtle intricacies of wildlife, wedding details, food and jewelry or capturing striking portraits with gorgeous bokeh, these new macro lenses deliver a fantastic combination of versatility and precision.

“As the first native micro NIKKOR Z lenses, the NIKKOR Z MC 105mm and NIKKOR Z MC 50mm strengthen our expanding Z series lineup, adding yet another category of powerful optics,” said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. “Together, both lenses represent a new category for the NIKKOR Z lineup, yet each has their own personalities and advantages that creators are bound to love.”

These new NIKKOR Z lenses benefit from the Nikon Z mount, which features a large diameter and short flange focal distance to deliver superior optical performance and abundant light-gathering abilities. The lenses render sharp images from edge-to-edge, suppress chromatic aberrations across the focusing range and virtually eliminate color bleeding and fringing typical of macro lenses. Users of either new lens can also take advantage of the focus peaking feature in the Z series cameras to easily acquire and maintain manual focus for macro shots with incredible depth of field.

NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S: Hidden worlds revealed

The NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S is a high-quality S-line lens engineered for a wide array of shooting styles and designed to deliver intense sharpness and beautiful bokeh. The lens’s 1:1 reproduction ratio resolves details missed by the human eye and can reproduce subjects at life-size. With a versatile mid-telephoto focal length and fast f/2.8 maximum aperture, the NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S provides the benefits of two lenses in one, with the ability to capture elaborate details as well as striking portraits.

The NIKKOR Z MC 105mm’s Multi-Focus STM system affords consistently smooth, silent and accurate focus due to the customized autofocus algorithm, which accounts for minute distance changes that alter the effective aperture. The lens also includes a limiter switch to reduce the working range to a maximum of 1.6 feet (0.5m), in order to acquire focus efficiently and quickly. Furthermore, with a near-silent AF performance, the lens allows users to capture high-quality still images and videos without disturbing small creatures in the field.

Equipped with 4.5 stops of Vibration Reduction, the NIKKOR Z MC 105mm makes it easy to shoot handheld and allows users to confidently capture tack-sharp images or videos of products, food or animals. The lens is also compatible with the in-body stabilization feature in the full-frame Z series mirrorless cameras, providing 5-axis VR.

Professional commercial photographer and Nikon Ambassador Joey Terrill was tasked with evaluating the new lens and capturing content prior to its public release. He was thoroughly impressed with its performance, stating, “The NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S is unquestionably the most exceptional lens I’ve ever used. The clarity, color fidelity, and breathtaking sharpness are present in every image. Pictures feel textural and dimensional while maintaining stunning subject accuracy. It is the perfect match for the extraordinary resolution and expansive dynamic range of the Z camera sensors, and the nuance from tone to tone feels as pure as photography can be. It’s very likely this lens will be permanently affixed to my camera going forward.”

NIKKOR Z MC 50mm f/2.8: Wherever you go, get closer

The NIKKOR Z MC 50mm f/2.8 is a small and lightweight micro lens designed for spontaneous street snapshots and capturing small details with stunning clarity. The lens sports a 1:1 reproduction ratio, and an extremely compact and lightweight design of merely 9.2 oz, making it a portable and comfortable option to carry around for all-day shooting.

With a natural 50mm focal length, the NIKKOR Z MC 50mm f/2.8 takes advantage of ambient light to deliver beautiful images with a wider field of view, which is ideal for photographing up-close scenes of food, flowers or everyday snapshots. The 0.53 ft (0.16m) minimum focusing distance enables users to get closer to the action and amplify the separation between the subject, background, and foreground.

Meanwhile, the NIKKOR Z MC 50mm’s large f/2.8 aperture affords gorgeous bokeh, fast shutter speeds and superior flexibility for shooting handheld, especially when paired with full-frame Nikon Z series cameras that feature IBIS. Equipped with stepping motors (STM) and a focus limiter switch, the NIKKOR Z MC 50mm delivers fast and reliable autofocus when shooting photos or videos in the field, such as capturing butterflies or the petals of a flower blowing in the wind.

The NIKKOR Z MC 50mm f/2.8 sports a modern design with a variety of intuitive controls, including a lens barrel that integrates helpful visual indicators for focus distance and reproduction ratio. The lens also features a focus limiter switch to limit the AF search range for effortless capture, while the control ring can be assigned to a variety of functions.

Furthermore, the NIKKOR Z MC 50mm is compatible with the ES-2 film digitizing adapter set, which can be screwed onto the front of the lens for digitizing 35mm film, expanding the creative possibilities of the lens.

Pricing and Availability

The NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S and NIKKOR Z MC 50mm f/2.8 will be available in late June 2021 for suggested retail prices (SRP) of $996.95 and $646.95, respectively. Preorders are now available through B&H: 105mm | 50mm