Nikon has announced that, effective January 8, 2021, the company will no longer provide international warranties for NIKKOR interchangeable lenses and accessories. Instead, the company will provide local warranties specific to the country or region of sale.

The company states that “with the differences in regional laws and safety standards, it has become quite difficult to maintain a single international warranty that is effective around the world.”

They went on to state that if a product is purchased with an international warranty, it will continue to be honored until the end of its term. However, if repairs are performed in a region that is not covered by the warranty, the customer will be responsible for all repair fees, even if the warranty is valid.

For more information, visit nikonimgsupport.com.