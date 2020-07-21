Early this morning, Nikon announced the upcoming Z 5, a full-frame mirrorless camera that’s geared toward those that are looking to break into the Nikon mirrorless system.

Featuring a 24.3-megapixel sensor, the Z 5 has in-camera vibration reduction capabilities and an EXPEED 6 processor, Nikon’s fastest processor to date. The camera features an ISO range up to 51,200 (expandable up to 102,400) and 4.5fps with full autofocus capabilities.

Check out a first look shared by Nikon below.

The camera also includes two UHS-II SD card slots.

In terms of autofocus, the Z 5 has 2,731 on-sensor AF points and Eye-Detection AF capabilities that works on humans and animals. The camera also has 20 Creative Picture Controls, and advanced features like Focus Shift Shooting and multiple exposure mode.

On the video side, the Z 5 allows for capture in 4K UHD at 30p or 1080p at 60p. There is also a new Time-Lapse Movie mode that allows for easy capture of time-lapse sequences.

Finally, the Z 5 is designed to be fully weather-sealed, employing the same magnesium alloy shell and robustness as Nikon’s Z 6 and Z 7 cameras.

The Nikon Z 5 will be available in August starting at $1399.95.

New lens and teleconverters

NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens

Alongside the Z 5 announcement, Nikon announced the new NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens, which is the smallest FX-format NIKKOR Z lens developed to date.

The lens is less than three inches long when retracted, making it a versatile yet compact option for lightweight travel and street photography. The 24-50mm lens will also be available in August for $399.95.

Z series 1.4x and 2.0x teleconverters

Nikon also announced the Z Teleconverter TC-1.4X and Z Teleconverter TC-2.0X. Both teleconverters retain focus speed, VR functionality and minimum focusing distance. They also allow for Z cameras to retain functionality on all focus points up to f/11.

The TC-1.4X will retail for $549.95, while the TC-2.0X will retail for $599.95. Both are set to be released in late August.