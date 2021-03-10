Nikon has officially announced the development of its flagship Z 9 mirrorless camera, scheduled for release later this year.

The company described the Z 9 as bringing together “Nikon’s groundbreaking technologies to deliver the best still and video performance in Nikon history, meeting the advanced needs of professionals in a wide range of genres. [It] embodies ultimate usability as a tool, offering users an unprecedented imaging experience from capture to workflow, exceeding that of previous digital SLR and mirrorless cameras.”

Featuring a built-in vertical grip, the Z 9 utilizes a newly developed FX-format stacked CMOS sensor and new image processing engine. It also includes support for 8K video recording, as well as other video specifications that fulfill diverse needs and workflows.

More information about the camera will be released at a later date.