Tonight, Nikon announced the NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR, the latest NIKKOR Z lens compatible with APS-C cameras.

The 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR is a 7.8x high-power zoom lens that is extremely compact and easy to carry, with a total length of approx. 3.6-inches (90mm) and weight of approx. 11.2 oz (315g). Its wide focal length range makes the 18-140mm ideal for capturing a variety of subjects, from travel to daily snapshots and everything in between.

The lens achieves consistently high resolution, regardless of focal length or shooting distance, making it a great choice for both still shooting and video recording. Its short minimum focus distance of 0.2m at the maximum wide-angle position lets users capture dynamic close-up shots such as shooting flowers or tabletop photography. The lens also realizes high vibration reduction (VR) performance with an effect equivalent to a 5.0-stop increase in shutter speed for more stable and sharp photos even during telephoto shooting or in low-light situations where vibration is likely to occur.

The NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR will be available starting in November 2021 for a suggested retail price of $599.95.