Overnight, Nikon announced two new lenses for their Z mirrorless system — the ultra wide-angle NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8S and the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2S.

NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8S

The 14-24mm is the shortest and lightest full-frame ultra wide-angle lens, delivering portability and sharpness with great low-light performance. The announcement marks the completion of the “trinity” of f/2.8 zoom lenses.

It provides edge-to-edge sharpness and minimal distortion, making it perfect for both photo and video creators. It is approximately 35% lighter than it’s full-frame F-mount counterpart, the AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8 for DSLRs.

The lens features a nearly flat front element, allowing for the use of a threaded filter to the included lens hood. It is also designed with a rear filter holder that accepts a trimmable filter gel.

Finally, the lens features a customizable one-touch shortcut button, EL Display panel and custom control ring. Flare, ghosting and coma are suppressed tanks to the Nano Crystal Coat and anti-reflective ARNEO Coat. Weather sealing lets photographers shoot confidently in rugged and unpredictable environments. The lens also features an electro-magnetic diaphragm, to help maintain smooth exposures as light changes — perfect for videographers.

The NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8S will be available in November 2020 for a retail price of $2399.95.

NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2S

The 50mm lets Nikon mirrorless photographers utilize speed, sharpness and clarity, in what is Nikon’s fastest autofocus prime lens in the Z series. With its bright f/1.2 aperture, the 50mm is perfect for a range of photography styles including portraits, street photography, landscapes, astrophotography and more.

The lens achieves a soft bokeh, with a circular background blur that is smooth and gradual when focusing for a natural fall-off. The f/1.2 aperture lends itself to a shallow depth of field with powerful subject isolation, while also delivering impressive low-light performance.

The 50mm adopts stepping motors (STM) as well as a multi-focusing system, enabling multiple lens elements to focus simultaneously for fast and precise autofocus. The lens also is able to maintain stable exposure in changing lighting conditions, ideal for video.

Due to a symmetrical optical design that prevents light from being bent, the 50mm obtains the purest image without any added distortion or aberration for edge-to-edge sharpness. It includes three aspherical elements, and contains weather sealing, a customizable control ring and shortcut button, as well as an EL Display panel. It is engineered with Nikon’s Nano Crystal and ARNEO Coating to minimize flare, ghosting and coma.

The NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2S will be available in December 2020 for a retail price of $2099.95.