PhotoPlus is happening this week in New York City. It’s the largest photography conference in the USA, and it’s a wonderful place to meet your favorite manufacturers, listen to stage presenters and meet other photogs.

My favorite event of the week, however, is the photowalk. This year we’re lucky to have Skylum hosting and we’re going to a new location: The Vessel. Register here.

The Vessel is a massive sculptural staircase in the Hudson Yards very near the Javits Center where PhotoPlus is held. I’ve seen it under construction the last several years during the conference and I’m stoked that we get to go in and explore it. It’s free to enter the Vessel, but you have to get on a wait list. Or, thanks to Skylum, we get a reserved time to explore for our photowalk — the reservation costs $10 per person, so that’s why there’s a small fee to attend this year. It’ll be totally worth it. We’ll meet for drinks and food afterward.

What: Photowalk to the Vessel

Where: Front Steps of the Javits Center (in front of show registration)

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019

Cost: $10 (for reserved time at the Vessel) — you must register to attend

What to bring:

Your camera and lenses. Personally, I’ll bring a wide lens, a fast 50mm and maybe my 85mm. Don’t overload yourself because there are a lot of stairs. TRIPODS ARE NOT PERMITTED!!! So you know I’ll bring my Platypod. Platypods are also on sale at the show, and I’ll have some extras on hand but you’ll have to bring your own ball head to use them. Charge your batteries and empty your SD cards. You might find use for ND and/or Polarizing filters, too.

Dress for the weather.

I can’t wait to see you all there!