The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has announced its 2020 NAB Show, scheduled to take place this April in Las Vegas, is canceled due to concerns over Coronavirus.

In a letter to the NAB Show community, President and CEO Gordon H. Smith explained the decision. “In the interest of addressing the health and safety concerns of our stakeholders and in consultation with partners throughout the media and entertainment industry, we have decided not to move forward with NAB Show in April. We are currently considering a number of potential alternatives to create the best possible experience for our community.”

The decision comes after Adobe and Nikon pulled out of the show last week.

Smith goes on to say, “I want to stress that despite our disappointment at how this year’s Show has been impacted by global public health concerns, we are more excited than ever about the future of NAB Show and our relationship with you.”

The impact of Coronavirus

The cancelation of NAB Show comes during a time when many large-scale events are either canceling, postponing or not allowing audience members to attend. In addition to the NAB Show, E3, Google’s I/O developer event and several other shows have been canceled. The NCAA also announced Wednesday that, while it will hold the NCAA March Madness Tournaments as planned, there will be no fans allowed.

Free webinar for photographers dealing with business concerns related to Coronavirus

On Thursday, March 12, 2020, the American Society of Media Photographers (ASMP) will host a free webinar to discuss the potential impacts of Coronavirus for photographers. The webinar begins at 4 p.m. More details are available here.