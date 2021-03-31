Skylum has released an update to its Luminar 4 program, bringing support for new cameras as well as various performance improvements. This latest update is free to all Luminar 4 customers.

New camera support

Luminar 4.3.3 supports new cameras as well as lossy compressed CR3 files and lossy compressed RAF files. Camera support includes:

Canon: EOS R5, R6, 850D and 1D X Mark III (lossy compressed)

Fujifilm: X-S10

Leica: M10-R, S3 and SL2-S

For a complete list of supported cameras, click here.

Performance improvements and bug fixes

Based on customer feedback, Skylum has improved stability in Luminar 4.3.3.

Windows

With this latest update, you can:

Perform any aberration or auto distortion correction on fit to screen and while zooming to 100% while retaining image clarity

Comfortably use Looks created in the latest version of Luminar 4 for macOs in Luminar 4 for Windows

Launch Luminar 4 without a hitch in plugin mode even after setting it up from the installer

Click the Crop Tool while working in the Erase tool without crashes

Smoothly copy and paste adjustments with texture masking

Mac

With the latest update, you can:

Perform any aberration or auto distortion correction on fit to screen and while zooming to 100% while retaining image clarity

Comfortably use Looks created in the latest version of Luminar 4 for macOS on your Windows devices.

Replace a photo in a folder during export from single image view without problems

Easily switch to the Edit tab on Macs from 2009 and early 2010

Keep all paths from Luminar 4 to your images in the Pictures folder intact when updating macOS

Open a raw image in Photoshop 2021 as a 16-bit file and edit it in Luminar 4 as a plugin while retaining image quality

Use Luminar as a plugin for Photoshop or Lightroom without Luminar freezing after returning an image from an adjustment layer