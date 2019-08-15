Luminar 3 earns award for “Best Photo Editing Software”

This morning, the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) awarded Skylum’s Luminar an award for “Best Photo Editing Software.” The software was cited for its advancements in artificial intelligence technologies, like the Accent AI 2.0 and AI Sky Enhancer filters.

Judged by 17 international photography magazines, the EISA award follows Luminar being awarded “Best Imaging Software” by the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) earlier this year.

The award citation reads:

“Skylum’s Luminar 3, soon to witness an update to v4, is an image-editing program for macOS and Windows that allows photographers of all skill levels to optimize their pictures with just a few mouse clicks — and with stunning results. This is made possible thanks to artificial intelligence technology. Editing, selecting and masking are all automated, and suddenly those tedious tasks that previously could only be done manually are now achieved within a second.”

Skylum’s advancements in AI will continue with the upcoming release of Luminar 4, which will include the world’s first automated AI Sky Replacement tool, in addition to other new features.

“We’re so excited that EISA has chosen Luminar as ‘Best Photo Editing Software,'” said Alex Tsepko, CEO of Skylum. “As we’ve developed Luminar over the past few years, we’ve built it into a piece of software that helps photographers enhance their images like never before, through innovative technologies that can’t be found anywhere else.”

The machine-learning tools mentioned in the citation were developed in Skylum’s AI Lab, and allow a single smart slider to complete the work of several tools, helping photographers save time and achieve pro-like results quickly and easily.

