Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Luminar 3 earns award for “Best Photo Editing Software”

This morning, the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) awarded Skylum’s Luminar an award for “Best Photo Editing Software.” The software was cited for its advancements in artificial intelligence technologies, like the Accent AI 2.0 and AI Sky Enhancer filters.

Judged by 17 international photography magazines, the EISA award follows Luminar being awarded “Best Imaging Software” by the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) earlier this year.

The award citation reads:

“Skylum’s Luminar 3, soon to witness an update to v4, is an image-editing program for macOS and Windows that allows photographers of all skill levels to optimize their pictures with just a few mouse clicks — and with stunning results. This is made possible thanks to artificial intelligence technology. Editing, selecting and masking are all automated, and suddenly those tedious tasks that previously could only be done manually are now achieved within a second.”

Skylum’s advancements in AI will continue with the upcoming release of Luminar 4, which will include the world’s first automated AI Sky Replacement tool, in addition to other new features.

“We’re so excited that EISA has chosen Luminar as ‘Best Photo Editing Software,'” said Alex Tsepko, CEO of Skylum. “As we’ve developed Luminar over the past few years, we’ve built it into a piece of software that helps photographers enhance their images like never before, through innovative technologies that can’t be found anywhere else.”

The machine-learning tools mentioned in the citation were developed in Skylum’s AI Lab, and allow a single smart slider to complete the work of several tools, helping photographers save time and achieve pro-like results quickly and easily.

Save $10 on Luminar 3 when you use the promo code PHOTOFOCUS!

Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

You might also like:

Luminar 3.1.3 released with Lost Edits album and performance enhancements

Luminar 3.1.3 released with Lost Edits album and performance enhancements

Luminar Flex boosts your photo enhancement superpowers

Luminar Flex boosts your photo enhancement superpowers

Skylum announces 72-hour flash sale on Luminar 3

Skylum announces 72-hour flash sale on Luminar 3

Thanks to our partners who make Photofocus possible:

Drobo – Drobo is the smartest storage solution in the world. Drobo is storage that protects data — photos, videos and everything else — from hard drive failure. Drobo is peace of mind for the working pro or serious amateur who have a lot of external drives cluttering up the desktop. Save 10% with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.

Lume Cube – Proudly known as the World’s Most Versatile Light™, Lume Cube represents the future of LED Lighting. Check out the new Lume Cube STROBE, offering anti-collison lighting for drones!

Backblaze – Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud. Back up your Mac or PC just $6/month.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, now available.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction – creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love…in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.