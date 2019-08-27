Lume Cube releases Panel bi-color LED light

This morning, Lume Cube introduced Panel — a bi-color LED light made for videographers and photographers that need adaptive lighting for different shooting conditions. The Panel is Lume Cube’s first bi-color LED light, and it sits on your camera’s hot shoe for easy access.

The Panel comes with an LCD control screen on the back, which provides data on battery life, color temperature and brightness. It also communicates how long the device will last at any specific brightness setting, making it a great lighting tool for events. Thinner than an Apple iPhone X, the Panel achieves an output of 1600 lux at .5m, and lasts over three hours at half brightness.

It also doubles as a power bank, so you can charge your phone, camera or any other USB-chargeable devices.

“The Panel was designed with the filmmaker and traveling content creator in mind. It is thinner than an iPhone, allowing it to easily fit in your pocket or camera bag, adapts to any environment with adjustable color temperature and power, and still provides a professional output of 1600 lux at .5m and a CRI of 96+,” said Riley Stricklin, Co-Founder and VP of Sales and Marketing at Lume Cube. “It is the most professional-quality LED light we’ve ever created.”

Specs

The Lume Cube Panel features:

Bi-color, ranging from 3200k to 5600k color temperature

180 premium LEDs that push out 1600 lux at .5m with a CRI of 96+

Adjust brightness from 5 to 100 percent, in 5 percent increments.

Back LCD control screen that gives color temperature, brightness setting, battery and expected run time at the current brightness setting

USB-C and Micro USB charging ports

7.5+ hour run time on 5% brightness, 3+ hours on 50% brightness and 90 minutes on full brightness

1/4″ 20 mounting system

151 x 80 x 9.8mm dimensions

180g weight

Includes a softening diffuser, velvet carrying pouch, cold shoe camera mount, micro USB cable and USB adapter for power bank

To learn more about the Lume Cube panel, visit lumecube.com.