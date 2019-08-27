Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Lume Cube releases Panel bi-color LED light

This morning, Lume Cube introduced Panel — a bi-color LED light made for videographers and photographers that need adaptive lighting for different shooting conditions. The Panel is Lume Cube’s first bi-color LED light, and it sits on your camera’s hot shoe for easy access.

The Panel comes with an LCD control screen on the back, which provides data on battery life, color temperature and brightness. It also communicates how long the device will last at any specific brightness setting, making it a great lighting tool for events. Thinner than an Apple iPhone X, the Panel achieves an output of 1600 lux at .5m, and lasts over three hours at half brightness.

It also doubles as a power bank, so you can charge your phone, camera or any other USB-chargeable devices.

“The Panel was designed with the filmmaker and traveling content creator in mind. It is thinner than an iPhone, allowing it to easily fit in your pocket or camera bag, adapts to any environment with adjustable color temperature and power, and still provides a professional output of 1600 lux at .5m and a CRI of 96+,” said Riley Stricklin, Co-Founder and VP of Sales and Marketing at Lume Cube. “It is the most professional-quality LED light we’ve ever created.”

Specs

The Lume Cube Panel features:

  • Bi-color, ranging from 3200k to 5600k color temperature
  • 180 premium LEDs that push out 1600 lux at .5m with a CRI of 96+
  • Adjust brightness from 5 to 100 percent, in 5 percent increments.
  • Back LCD control screen that gives color temperature, brightness setting, battery and expected run time at the current brightness setting
  • USB-C and Micro USB charging ports
  • 7.5+ hour run time on 5% brightness, 3+ hours on 50% brightness and 90 minutes on full brightness
  • 1/4″ 20 mounting system
  • 151 x 80 x 9.8mm dimensions
  • 180g weight
  • Includes a softening diffuser, velvet carrying pouch, cold shoe camera mount, micro USB cable and USB adapter for power bank

To learn more about the Lume Cube panel, visit lumecube.com.

Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

You might also like:

Lume Cube debuts STROBE anti-collision drone light

Lume Cube debuts STROBE anti-collision drone light

Light painting with your drone

Light painting with your drone

Portrait Tips: You need to get out more

Portrait Tips: You need to get out more

Thanks to our partners who make Photofocus possible:

Drobo – Drobo is the smartest storage solution in the world. Drobo is storage that protects data — photos, videos and everything else — from hard drive failure. Drobo is peace of mind for the working pro or serious amateur who have a lot of external drives cluttering up the desktop. Save 10% with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.

Lume Cube – Proudly known as the World’s Most Versatile Light™, Lume Cube represents the future of LED Lighting. Check out the new Lume Cube STROBE, offering anti-collison lighting for drones!

Backblaze – Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud. Back up your Mac or PC just $6/month.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, now available.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction – creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love…in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.