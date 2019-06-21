Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Learn the ins and outs of a photography business with a free Joel Grimes masterclass

0

This Monday, June 24, 2019, be sure to join Canon Explorer of Light and photography educator Joel Grimes, as he hosts a free masterclass webinar beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

For over 26 years, Joel has worked for many of the top advertising agencies across the globe. His assignments have taken him to every state across the U.S. and to over 50 countries. Over the years, he has sought to be an ambassador for the photographic process, by teaching workshops and offering video tutorials. By being an open book with his process, he believes he has the opportunity to inspire others to follow their dreams and passion will create.

About the masterclass

Joel will discuss topics such as:

  • Why do 89% of all students graduating with a college degree in photography fail to work in their field?
  • How to create exquisite photography and make money doing what you love.
  • The powerful system to save the aspiring photographer years of learning and tens of thousands of dollars in education.
  • How to create a body of work in a series so everyone will know who you are and get your photography noticed.
  • How to get photography gigs and make money doing what you love.

You’ll not only get to hear from one of the world’s leading experts on photography and business — you’ll also receive two bonus gifts!

Register today! The webinar begins Monday, June 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

Lead photo by Joel Grimes

Photofocus Team

Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts