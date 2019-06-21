Learn the ins and outs of a photography business with a free Joel Grimes masterclass

This Monday, June 24, 2019, be sure to join Canon Explorer of Light and photography educator Joel Grimes, as he hosts a free masterclass webinar beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

For over 26 years, Joel has worked for many of the top advertising agencies across the globe. His assignments have taken him to every state across the U.S. and to over 50 countries. Over the years, he has sought to be an ambassador for the photographic process, by teaching workshops and offering video tutorials. By being an open book with his process, he believes he has the opportunity to inspire others to follow their dreams and passion will create.

About the masterclass

Joel will discuss topics such as:

Why do 89% of all students graduating with a college degree in photography fail to work in their field?

How to create exquisite photography and make money doing what you love.

The powerful system to save the aspiring photographer years of learning and tens of thousands of dollars in education.

How to create a body of work in a series so everyone will know who you are and get your photography noticed.

How to get photography gigs and make money doing what you love.

You’ll not only get to hear from one of the world’s leading experts on photography and business — you’ll also receive two bonus gifts!

“Behind the Lens” process – Joel takes you on a tour behind the camera. Learn how he created his most notable images using various camera equipment, lighting techniques, locations, and so much more!

“Ten Steps to Becoming a Successful Photographer” eBook – This quick tips e-book is meant to inspire photographers to live their dream and create an income with a camera.

Lead photo by Joel Grimes