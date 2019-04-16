Join Skylum for a real estate and architecture webinar

This Wednesday, April 17, be sure to mark your calendars for Skylum’s live webinar with Master of Photography Steve Rutherford. It all starts at 7 p.m. EDT / 4 p.m. PDT.
Steve will cover various topics surrounding real estate and architecture photography, including:
- What the real estate industry demands from our photography
- What’s needed to start in real estate photography and the gear you’ll need
- Engaging with the agent or customer
- Why lighting is not the most important thing in real estate photography
- Ensuring image safety and preventing data loss
- Transitioning to commercial architecture photography
- Why Aurora HDR is perfect for infrastructure type photography
A winner of several awards, Steve is recognized as a Master of Photography in New Zealand and an Associate of the Australian Institute of Professional Photography. Steve’s work is valued by some of the world’s most respected authorities in the photographic industry.
Register now and be sure to tune in Wednesday!
Bryan Esler
