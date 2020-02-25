J.M. Smucker Company, the maker of JIF peanut butter, has taken on the great GIF debate. While JIF peanut butter is obviously pronounced with a soft G sound, people often debate on whether the GIF file format should be pronounced with a soft or hard G sound.

Well now, the debate is finally settled, thanks to a partnership between JIF and GIPHY.

Releasing a double-labeled 40-ounce peanut butter jar, the company states that “animated looping images” have a hard G pronunciation, whereas the creamy peanut butter has a soft G.

While this declaration goes against a 2013 statement by GIF format creator Steve Wilhite, amongst creatives, GIF with a hard G sound is more commonly accepted.

The limited-edition jars are available on Amazon for $9.99.