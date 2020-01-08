Photofocus and B&H are dedicated to quality photo education. The Event Space at B&H features free presentations by renowned photographers and many of them are livestreamed for those who can’t attend in person at the New York store.

January classes

Here are just four of the sessions coming to the Event Space this month:

Wildlife Photography with Purpose – Dispelling the Myth of Dangerous Wildlife, with Amos Nachoum

January 13, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. ET

Amos Nachoum has traveled incredible depths to capture stunning photos of wildlife, while telling a story much larger than the amazing creatures he photographs. From sharks and orcas to crocodiles and polar bears, he will be discussing the side of these photos we don’t often hear about. Amos will be taking us through his creative process and showing the harmonious interactions between humans and animals that help raise awareness of these ocean giants in their natural habitats. Follow along as we dispel the myth of “dangerous” wildlife, one story at a time. Register to watch online >

Mastering the Art of Dance Photography, with Rachel Neville

January 14, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. ET

Watch as Rachel Neville, founder of Rachel Neville Photography and a dance and movement photographer, conducts a live demo in dance/movement photography right from her studio in Long Island City. Rachel will demonstrate how to create stunning images for photographers of all levels. Register to watch online >

Steven Wilkes – Day to Night, with Steven Wilkes and Lyle Rexer

January 21, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. ET

Join photographer Stephen Wilkes and writer Lyle Rexer for a discussion of “Day to Night,” a TASCHEN monograph about Wilkes’ extraordinary panoramas that depict global landmarks from dawn to dusk. The 60 epic images in the book were created between 2009 and 2018, and shot everywhere from Africa’s Serengeti to the Champs-Élysées in Paris and the Grand Canyon. With details highlighting the individual stories captured within each multi-moment photograph, this collection unveils a new way of seeing some of the world’s most iconic locations. Register to watch online >

4 Edges of the World – A Wild Journey with Roie Galitz

January 28, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. ET

From the frozen Arctic right down to the Antarctic, from the raw untouched Russian Far East to the wild savannas of Africa, join award-winning wildlife photographer Roie Galitz on a fascinating journey to the world’s most remote and exciting destinations. In his second talk at B&H, Roie will share breathtaking stories and footage from his wild expeditions and will teach us how to get incredible shots in the most extreme conditions. Register to watch online >