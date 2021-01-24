Late last week, it came out that Apple was bringing a few ports back to its MacBook Pro lineup, after they were removed in 2016.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to bring back the SD card slot in its upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Also making a comeback will be a MagSafe magnetic charger, which helps to prevent your laptop from falling when the power cord is yanked on. Gurman also expects that the new models will have a pair of USB 4 ports for connecting external devices, and that they’ll drop the Touch Bar entirely.

With the SD card slot possibly making a comeback, photographers would be able to work without an external card reader. It would also mean one less dongle to throw in your bag when you’re on-the-go.

When an SD card slot was standard on Apple’s laptops, computers were able to read any cards that conformed to the SD 1.x, 2.x and 3.x standards, including some up to 2TB in size. Adapters were also accepted, making it easy to work with MiniSD and MicroSD cards.

What do you think? Should Apple bring back an SD card slot to its laptops? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.