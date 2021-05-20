This morning, Hasselblad announced new versions of its Phocus and Phocus Mobile applications, adding features like focus bracketing, film grain tools and chromatic aberration correction.

Phocus 3.6

New to Phocus 3.6 is tethered execution of focus bracketing sequences, possible via the Capture Sequencer tool. X, H and 907X cameras are supported.

The new Film Grain tool enables adding a highly flexible simulation of film grain to images. Three different types of film grain simulations are available with the ability to change the following four parameters for each: Amount, granularity, roughness and color.

The Adaptive Chromatic Aberration option now makes corrections of lens chromatic aberration in images based on image analysis rather than theoretical data, as was done previously. This also allows for the correction of chromatic aberration in images shot on third-party lenses.

Phocus Mobile 2 lets the Hasselblad image editing process be taken out in the field with a fully portable workflow for the X1D II 50C and 907X cameras. With the ability to import, rate, and now edit both RAW and full quality JPEG images directly on the photographer’s device, Phocus Mobile 2 also supports full quality image export, tethered shooting and direct camera control.

The update adds a new Defringe tool, JPEG editing, support for simultaneous capture to SD card and iPad, synchronization of camera white balance, as well as general interface and system improvements.

Visit www.hasselblad.com/phocus and www.hasselblad.com/phocus-mobile/ to download the latest version of Phocus and Phocus Mobile 2 for free.