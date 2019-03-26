Google+ kicks the bucket

I recently received an email from Google+, the social media site that
is was all the rage with photographers. Back when it started, I posted often and grew a following. Then something changed on the site and I didn’t quite understand it, and I quit interacting. My blog posts continued auto-posting, but I haven’t even visited the site in at least six years. On the other hand, I know several photographers who continued through the changes and kept a strong following and interaction with their audience.
I liked Google+ because the interactions seemed genuine. As an amateur photographer, I enjoyed the feedback and the opportunity to share with my peers. As a full-time photographer, I didn’t get any clients there; my clients seemed to be on Facebook more at the time, so gave I it up.
Interestingly, this post will automatically be posted there, too.
What about you?
Are YOU going to miss Google+? Do you use it regularly? What impact has it had on your photography? Have you made useful connections there?
Here’s the complete email I got from Google+:
“You’ve received this email because you have content in Google+ for your personal (consumer) account or a Google+ page you manage.
This is a reminder that on April 2, 2019 we’re shutting down consumer Google+ and will begin deleting content from consumer Google+ accounts. Photos and videos from Google+ in your Album Archive and your Google+ pages will also be deleted.
Downloading your Google+ content may take time, so get started before March 31, 2019.
No other Google products (such as Gmail, Google Photos, Google Drive, YouTube) will be shut down as part of the consumer Google+ shutdown, and the Google Account you use to sign in to these services will remain. Note that photos and videos already backed up in Google Photos will not be deleted.
For more information, see the full Google+ shutdown FAQ.
From all of us on the Google+ team, thank you for making Google+ such a special place.
Google LLC 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043
You have received this mandatory email service announcement to update you about important changes to your Google+ Page, product or account.”
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.