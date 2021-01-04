Godox has announced an ultra-portable pocket flash, the AD100Pro. Designed for photographers looking for a compact, off-camera strobe, the light features all the same features you’d expect out of Godox, in a package a fraction of the size of the company’s other offerings.

It features power at 100Ws from 1/1 to 1/256, in 9-step intervals. It has a recycling time of 0.01 to 1.5 seconds, and is compatible with High Speed Sync.

The AD100Pro weighs just over one pound and measures 4.7 inches long and 3 inches wide. It has a round head, and is compatible with the AK-R1 Accessory Kit featuring barn doors, a diffusion dome and filtration.

Furthermore, the AD100Pro can be used with the S2 bracket, extending its compatibility with any Bowens-mount modifier. A removable mounting bracket with an umbrella socket is also included.

The AD100Pro features an LCD screen on the back of the unit, and also includes a modeling light.

The Godox AD100Pro is now available for preorder through B&H.