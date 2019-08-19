Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Get your walking shoes on! Registration open for Scott Kelby’s Worldwide Photo Walk

Every year, photographers around the world come together for Scott Kelby’s Worldwide Photo Walk. Hosted every first Saturday of October each year, each walk consists of less than 50 walkers. It’s a great way to socialize and explore your town (or a new area), and most of all, capture some amazing images!

The Worldwide Photo Walk is free and open to photographers of any skill level, and it benefits The Springs of Hope Kenya Orphanage. Additionally, participants can enter their photographs into three contests:

  • Walker Photo Contest: Walkers can submit their best photo (one submission only) taken during the walk to their walk leader. The leader will review all entries and pick one winner to submit to the main photo contest. These winners are also known as the “individual walk winners.” Scott Kelby will review all the individual walk winner’s photos and pick one Grand Prize Winner of the Walker Photo Contest and 10 Finalists.
  • Video Contest: All participants (Walkers and Leaders) will be able to submit a short video (five minutes or less) taken during their walk to be entered into the contest. Scott Kelby will pick one winner to take home the Grand Prize. Only one video submission per person.
  • Mobile Photography Photo Contest: Pull out your phone or tablet and start snapping! All participants (Walkers and Leaders) will be able to submit one photo taken with a mobile device during their walk to be entered into this contest. Scott Kelby will pick one winner to take home the Mobile Grand Prize.

Leaders are also eligible for the Leader Photo Contest.

There are various prize packages for the Grand Prize winner, top finalists, leader Grand Prize winner and more. Here’s what you can find in the Grand Prize package for participants:

  • Canon EOS M5 EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens Kit
  • Canon Pixma Pro 10 printer
  • $250 B&H gift card
  • Adobe All Apps membership
  • Platypod Max, Platypod Ultra and Multi Accessory Kit
  • Skylum Aurora HDR and Luminar
  • ThinkTank Airport Advantage rolling camera bag
  • $500 Westcott Gift Card
  • Drobo 5C
  • Scott Kelby’s Digital Photography Set
  • One-year membership to KelbyOne

To find your city’s Worldwide Photo Walk, visit worldwidephotowalk.com. Or if you’re interested in becoming a leader, click here.

Lead Photo by Matt Quinn on Unsplash

Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

You might also like:

The InFocus Interview Show special edition with Andrew Kavanagh, Scott Kelby and Mike Kubeisy | Photofocus Podcast April 5, 2019

The InFocus Interview Show special edition with Andrew Kavanagh, Scott Kelby and Mike Kubeisy | Photofocus Podcast April 5, 2019

The InFocus Interview Show with Scott Kelby | Photofocus Podcast May 25, 2018

The InFocus Interview Show with Scott Kelby | Photofocus Podcast May 25, 2018

The Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Scott Kelby | Photofocus Podcast May 11, 2018

Thanks to our partners who make Photofocus possible:

Drobo – Drobo is the smartest storage solution in the world. Drobo is storage that protects data — photos, videos and everything else — from hard drive failure. Drobo is peace of mind for the working pro or serious amateur who have a lot of external drives cluttering up the desktop. Save 10% with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.

Lume Cube – Proudly known as the World’s Most Versatile Light™, Lume Cube represents the future of LED Lighting. Check out the new Lume Cube STROBE, offering anti-collison lighting for drones!

Backblaze – Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud. Back up your Mac or PC just $6/month.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, now available.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction – creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love…in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.