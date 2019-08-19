Get your walking shoes on! Registration open for Scott Kelby’s Worldwide Photo Walk

Every year, photographers around the world come together for Scott Kelby’s Worldwide Photo Walk. Hosted every first Saturday of October each year, each walk consists of less than 50 walkers. It’s a great way to socialize and explore your town (or a new area), and most of all, capture some amazing images!

The Worldwide Photo Walk is free and open to photographers of any skill level, and it benefits The Springs of Hope Kenya Orphanage. Additionally, participants can enter their photographs into three contests:

Walker Photo Contest: Walkers can submit their best photo (one submission only) taken during the walk to their walk leader. The leader will review all entries and pick one winner to submit to the main photo contest. These winners are also known as the “individual walk winners.” Scott Kelby will review all the individual walk winner’s photos and pick one Grand Prize Winner of the Walker Photo Contest and 10 Finalists.

Leaders are also eligible for the Leader Photo Contest.

There are various prize packages for the Grand Prize winner, top finalists, leader Grand Prize winner and more. Here’s what you can find in the Grand Prize package for participants:

Canon EOS M5 EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM Lens Kit

Canon Pixma Pro 10 printer

$250 B&H gift card

Adobe All Apps membership

Platypod Max, Platypod Ultra and Multi Accessory Kit

Skylum Aurora HDR and Luminar

ThinkTank Airport Advantage rolling camera bag

$500 Westcott Gift Card

Drobo 5C

Scott Kelby’s Digital Photography Set

One-year membership to KelbyOne

To find your city’s Worldwide Photo Walk, visit worldwidephotowalk.com. Or if you’re interested in becoming a leader, click here.

Lead Photo by Matt Quinn on Unsplash