Get started with your photography business with this free webinar

If you weren’t able to watch it live on Monday, there’s still chance to watch Joel Grimes’ free photography masterclass! Joel, who has worked with many of the top advertising agencies across the globe, discussed topics such as:
- Why do 89% of all students graduating with a college degree in photography fail to work in their field?
- How to create exquisite photography and make money doing what you love.
- The powerful system to save the aspiring photographer years of learning and tens of thousands of dollars in education.
- How to create a body of work in a series so everyone will know who you are and get your photography noticed.
- How to get photography gigs and make money doing what you love.
You can rewatch now by clicking here.
You’ll also receive two bonus gifts — Joel’s “Behind the Lens” process and his “Ten Steps to Becoming a Successful Photographer” eBook.
Lead photo by Joel Grimes
