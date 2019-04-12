Get started in real estate and architecture photography with a Skylum webinar

If you’ve been wanting to take the plunge into real estate and architecture photography, now’s your chance! Join Steve Rutherford, Master of Photography, for a special Skylum webinar on Wednesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. EDT / 4 p.m. PDT.

With a long list of awards, high demand for his creative vision and hundreds seeking his training courses and seminars, Steve is clearly a photographic professional on the move. He is recognized as a Master of Photography in New Zealand and an Associate of the Australian Institute of Professional Photography. Committed to excellence in commercial photography and the highest in print and artwork presentation standards, Steve’s work is valued by some of the world’s most respected authorities in the photographic industry.

Steve will cover various topics surrounding real estate and architecture photography, including:

What the real estate industry demands from our photography

What’s needed to start in real estate photography and the gear you’ll need

Engaging with the agent or customer

Why lighting is not the most important thing in real estate photography

Ensuring image safety and preventing data loss

Transitioning to commercial architecture photography

Why Aurora HDR is perfect for infrastructure type photography

There will also be a presentation on Aurora HDR at the end of the presentation.