With Memorial Day weekend in full swing, there’s never been a better time to get ready for the warm, summer weather with some great weekend sales! Check out the deals from our friends and partners below.

If we hear of any more deals, we’ll be sure to update this article. Stay tuned!

Skylum

We’ve teamed up with Skylum to offer a Photofocus-exclusive bundle for Memorial Day! Get the Luminar 4 Photofocus Bundle for just $69 — that’s $50 off the list price!

Included are several bonuses you won’t find anywhere else, including hands-on video training, the World Traveler Sky Pack, Premium Color Styles Pack, Portrait Enhancer Looks pack and Ten Portraits with One Light video course. Start your journey today!

Lume Cube

Our friends at Lume Cube are offering 20% off all drone products, with the code FLYINTOSUMMER. You can get the Strobe Anti-Collision light for just $39.95, or the Mavic 2 Lighting Kit for $151.99!

While you’re there, be sure to check out the new Lume Cube Panel Mini, an adjustable bi-color LED light that fits in your pocket!

Xpozer

Get an Xpozer Start-Pack — a 16×24″ print and frame, plus $210 of bonuses — for just $47! Fill your walls with the Xpozer system, and get photo optimization services for just a buck!

Don’t forget to check out XPozer’s 4Packs either, giving you four prints with a frame so you can easily change the look of your walls in mere seconds. Learn more and get started with Xpozer today!

B&H

Our friends at B&H are having some major deals for Memorial Day weekend, and you can find all of them right here! Below we’ve listed a few of our favorites:

MagMod

MagMod is offering its MagBox 24 Starter Kit for 30% off! Get started on lighting your photos with this awesome octa softbox for just $202.96. Included is a MagRing and MagShoe to get you started.

Lead photo by Nattu Adnan on Unsplash