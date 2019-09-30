5DayDeal is at it again, offering tons of deals on great gear starting October 3, 2019. In addition to that, anyone who enters the $10,000 giveaway gets a free copy of Skylum AirMagic software — a $39 value.

AirMagic is perfect for making quick fixes to your drone or aerial photographs. Utilizing machine learning, AirMagic takes care of common problems like haze and sharpness, making your drone photos shine like never before! Check out our AirMagic coverage and the video below to learn more:

Check out 5DayDeal now to get started, and stay tuned for complete details about their Photography Bundle this Thursday!