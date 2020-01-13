Nashville, TN will be home to over 10,000 photographers next week, when the Professional Photographers of America (PPA) hosts their annual convention from January 16-21, 2020 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.

Photography education

Education programs will be in abundance. I’m looking to pick up some new ideas for my art business. There’s plenty of genres from which to choose. Wedding, portrait, newborn, headshots, Photoshop and lighting programs are just a few. Some of the top photographers in the country will be sharing their knowledge. I’ve been attending, only missing one or two conventions since 1999. Haven’t been disappointed yet.

Head to imagingusa.org to learn more or register.

Nashville

If you get time in between classes and networking Nashville can be pretty photogenic. I try to get a night or two out on the town while I’m at any convention. This image of some of the bars on Broadway is an example.

Pre-con

Pre-convention programming gives you the opportunity to have more time with an instructor. I’ll be in Thom Rouse’s class as well as Kristi Elias’ for full day sessions. There’s lots more to choose from, so be sure to check the website. By the way, the pre-convention sessions come with an extra charge.

Trade show

As PPA likes to say this is ‘Way more than just a trade show.’ With close to 200 vendors you get the chance to see new gear, touch new products and quite a few of the vendors have education in their booths. If all you can do is come by the trade show you can do that for free. Check out this link, fill out the registration form, select EXPO ONLY and put in the code TSC2020 and you are in.

Networking

IUSA is a great place to meet and network with your fellow photographers. I sometimes learn more hanging at the bar or at the IUSA parties due to the conversations there.

If you make it to the IUSA convention in Nashville, make sure you look me up. I’ll be around!

Yours in Creative Photography, Bob