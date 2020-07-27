Fujifilm has announced the launch of the Fujifilm Professional Services (FPS) Program, in order to better assist working professional photographers and videographers with a variety of service and product-related needs.

Similar to its European-based program, FPS will offer support to eligible U.S.-based photographers through an annual membership. To be eligible, participants must register at least $3000 of GFX system or X series products.

FPS benefits

FPS members will receive dedicated telephone and email support for their products, as well as a 1-year extended warranty on any new gear purchased and registered in a qualifying membership year.

“We created this professional services program from the ground up to provide a level of support and peace-of-mind to the numerous professionals using our gear day-to-day,” said Victor Ha, senior director of marketing and product management. “We took the suggestions from our community to. heart, and are proud to offer this program to our X series and GFX system users. I am confident that the program will be an asset to its members.”

Participants will also receive two free check and cleans (for up to one covered camera and one covered lens each time), 50% off on additional check and cleans, 30% off expedited repairs, two business day turnaround and repair loaners.

An interactive portal will also be available to schedule services, track product history and more.

An annual subscription is available for $399 per year, applicable from the paid membership activation date. Through September 30, 2020, qualifying new users can purchase their first 12-month membership for just $199.

To learn more, visit FujifilmProServicesUS.com.

Lead photo by Kobe Subramaniam on Unsplash