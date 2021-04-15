Overnight, Fujifilm announced the new Fujinon XF 18mm f/1.4 R LM WR lens, expected to be launched in May 2021. Made exclusively for the X Series family of mirrorless cameras, the XF 18mm is the 39th lens in Fuji’s lineup of interchangeable lenses.

Its lightweight, highly portable design makes it an ideal lens for everything from landscapes and cityscapes to portraits and weddings. Added flexibility in dimly lit environments is also provided through the lens’ wide F1.4 aperture, which also produces incredibly smooth bokeh.

“Keeping to our X Series philosophy of creating lightweight and compact imaging solutions that produce phenomenal image quality, XF 18mm f/1.4 is a well-balanced and versatile option for any image-maker,” said Victor Ha, senior director of marketing and product management, Electronic Imaging Division at FUJIFILM North America Corporation.

“We are really excited to see what stories and images our community of image-makers will create with this lens. It’scertainly ideal for street photography and landscapes, but we’re also looking forward to seeing how it will be used to make wedding and portrait images. There are a lot of creative possibilities with this lens, and I’m confident we’re going to see some great content.”

Exceptional optical performance

The XF 18mm utilizes three aspherical lenses and an extra-low dispersion (ED) lens among its 15 lens elements, spread across 9 groups, to minimize chromatic and comatic aberration. This means the finest details of an image will be reproduced with high levels of sharpness.

The focusing group of six lens elements moves in unison to minimize aberration fluctuations and deliver consistent sharpness at any focusing position.

Versatility

The XF 18mm has a 35mm equivalent focal length of 27mm and can achieve focus on subjects 4.33 inches (11cm) away from the front lens element. This gives the lens a broad range of applications, from making images of everyday moments, to using it to create sweeping landscapes.

Fast and accurate autofocus

The XF 18mm uses an internal autofocus (AF) system, driven by a powerful linear motor, to provide fast, accurate, and near-silent AF. From the lens’ minimum object distance (MOD) of 7.87 inches (20cm) to infinity, the focusing group of lens elements travels a total of just 0.1 inches (2.5mm). This means focus can be acquired in as quickly as 0.04 seconds.

If the lens must travel beyond MOD to acquire focus, focus can still be achieved in as quickly as 0.25 seconds.

For precise control when manually focusing, components in the manual focusing ring assembly have been specially engineered to respond with precision, especially when the focusing ring is rotated slightly.

Compact, lightweight and weather resistant

The XF 18mm has a 62mm filter thread, measures 2.98 inches (7.56cm) in length, and weighs just 0.81 pounds (370g). This makes it incredibly lightweight and portable. While the lens barrel is made from metal, it is specially designed to minimize its weight without compromising its overall strength.

The lens has weather-resistant seals at eight locations along the lens barrel, making it resistant to dust, moisture, and temperatures as low as 14°F (-10°C) when used with a weather resistant X Series digital camera.

Finally, the lens is designed with an A (Auto) Position Lock to lock the aperture ring into the A position, preventing accidental movement.

Optional rectangular lens hood

Fujifilm has also developed a rectangular, aluminum lens hood that helps to prevent lens flare and ghosting which can occur when beams of light strike the front element of the lens. The LH-XF18 Lens Hood will be made available in late May 2021.

Pricing and availability

The XF 18mm f/1.4 will be available in late May 2021 at a suggested retail price of $999. The optional LH-XF18 lens hood will also be available for $69. Preorders are now available through B&H Photo.