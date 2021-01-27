This morning, FUJIFILM announced five new products, including the GFX100S medium format mirrorless camera and the X-E4 mirrorless rangefinder-style camera. In addition, the company announced three lenses; the GF 80mm f/1.7 R WR, XF 27mm f/2.8 R WR and XF 70-30mm f/4-5.6 R LM OIS WR lenses.

GFX100S medium format mirrorless camera

The GFX100S is Fuji’s fourth entry in the medium format range of cameras. It features a 102-megapixel, back-illuminated CMOS sensor. It’s roughy 1.7 times larger than traditional full-frame DSLR and mirrorless cameras, making it incredibly sensitive to light. This allows the camera to produce images with a shallow depth of field, fantastic dynamic range, accurate colors and outstanding high ISO performance.

The camera comes with 19 exclusive Film Simulation modes, including a new Nostalgic Neg. mode, which is reminiscent of American New Color Photography, which emerged in the 1970s.

On the autofocus front, the GFX100S can acquire focus in as little as 0.16 seconds, even in luminance levels as low as -5.5EV. The camera also features 5-axis in-body image stabilization, which delivers up to six stops of vibration reduction.

Compared to the GFX100, the GFX100S comes in a compact form factor, comparable in size to many full-frame cameras. It is 2.3 inches shorter and 1.1 pounds lighter than the GFX100, and can operate in temperatures as low as 14° F.

Finally, the GFX100S can also deliver 4K/30p video. Footage can be recorded at bit rates of up to 400Mbps in 10-bit 4:2:0 F-log internally saved to an SD card. When output to an external recording device, the camera is capable of recording at 10-bit 4:2:2 F-log or 12-bit RAW. The camera also supports a 17:9 aspect ratio, frequently used in digital cinema.

The GFX100S is expected to be available in March 2021 for a retail price of $5999. Preorders are now available via B&H.

X-E4 mirrorless rangefinder-style camera

Also announced this morning is the X-E4, a mirrorless rangefinder-style camera in Fuji’s X Series lineup. This camera features the same 26.1-megapixel, X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor, 0.02 second autofocus and fantastic color science that can be found in all of Fuji’s professional X Series cameras.

“Outstanding image quality, wide dynamic range, and superb low-light performance combine with simple controls, advanced Face and Eye Detection, and a forward-180° tilting LCD touchscreen to make this camera a joy to use for video or photo,” said Victor Ha, senior director of marketing and product management at FUJIFILM North America Corporation’s Electronic Imaging Division.

The X-E4 comes in weighing at 0.78 pounds, making it the most compact of Fuji’s X Series cameras. The camera’s design has been influenced by the design of classic film cameras, with flat front and rear grips.

A rear tilting monitor can be flipped upward and forward facing up to 180 degrees. The top panel includes a shutter speed dial that can be set manually, or switched to Program Mode (P) if fully automatic functionality is required. Controls have also been concentrated to front-side dials to give extra thumb space.

The X-E4 also includes Fuji’s latest Face and Eye detection technology, which can track subjects in luminance levels as low as -7.0EV.

On the video front, the X-E4 oversampled 6K footage to record 4K/30p 4:2:0 8-bit video to internal media, or 4K/30p 4:2:2 10-bit video via its HDMI port. The camera can deliver high-speed, full HD video at 240fps.

The X-E4 includes 18 film simulations, including Velvia, which is characterized by highly saturated colors and crisp gradation, and ETERNA Bleach Bypass, which reproduces a traditional darkroom processing technique to create images with low saturation and high contrast.

The X-E4 is expected to be available in March 2021 for a retail price of $849.95. Preorders are now available via B&H.

New lenses

GF 80mm f/1.7 R WR

The new FUJINON GF 80mm f/1.7 R WR is the world’s first autofocus capable f/1.7 lens for large format camera systems. It features nine rounded diaphragm blades and 12 lens elements in. nine groups, including one aspherical element and two Super ED elements. This helps to control spherical aberration and deliver a quality of bokeh that is unseen for this format.

The GF 80mm f/1.7 R WR is expected to be available in March 2021 for $2299.95. Preorders are now available via B&H.

XF 27mm f/2.8 R WR

The new FUJINON XF 27mm f/2.8 R WR is a pancake-style prime lens with weather resistance, for Fuji’s X Series cameras. It features an aperture ring with an F-stop scale, and comes with a dome-shaped lens hood and hood cap to protect the lens. The lens features a high-torque DC motor to enable fast and accurate autofocus, while the front lens group of five lens elements maintains image quality by minimizing aberrations that may occur.

The XF 27mm f/2.8 R WR is expected to be available in March 2021 for $399.95. Preorders are now available via B&H.

XF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 R LM OIS WR

The new FUJINON XF 70-300mm combines high performance with portability for Fuji’s X Series cameras. Weighing just 1.27 pounds, the lens combines 17 elements in 12 groups, including one aspherical element and two extra-low dispersion (ED) elements. The lens is compatible with Fuji’s XF 1.4X and XF 2X teleconverters.

The lens offers up to 5.5 stops of optical image stabilization, and can be combined with Fuji’s in-body image stabilization to add five-axis stabilization, further helping to minimize shake caused by linear shift. It has a minimum focus distance of 32.6 inches, and a magnification of 0.33x. The lens is also wether sealed.

The XF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 R LM OIS WR is expected to be available in March 2021 for $799.99. Preorders are now available via B&H.