Overnight, Fujifilm announced updates for its GFX medium-format system, including the launch of the GF30mm f/3.5 R WR, a wide-angle prime lens.

The lens, which holds a 35mm equivalent field of view of 24mm features a dust and weather-resistant design and is catered to photographers shooting landscapes, architecture and casual snapshots.

“This lens is a great compliment to our existing series of GF lenses and gives image-makers a great wide-angle option for landscape, architecture or wide environmental portraits,” said Victor Ha, senior director, marketing and product management. “We are really excited to see the images our community will make with this lens.”

The lens is made up of 13 lens elements in 10 groups, including two aspherical elements and two extra-low dispersion (ED) elements. Groups are positioned to control various aberrations, specifically distortion. It uses an internal focusing system, with focus breathing at just 0.05%, making it great for recording video. Like all of Fuji’s GF lenses, the GF30mm incorporates Fuji’s optical design and production technology processes to achieve a sub-micro level precision lens surface. This allows the lens to bring out the full potential of the GFX 50S, 50R and GFX 100.

The lens is sealed at nine locations to make it dust and weather-resistant, and can be used in temperatures as low as 14°F. It weighs approximately 18 ounces and measures 3.9 inches, with a maximum diameter of 3.3 inches.

Retailing for $1699.95, the GF30mm f/3.5 R WR will be available in late July or early August. Pre-orders are available through B&H.

GFX firmware update adds 4K RAW video support and several still enhancements

Fuji also released a firmware update for the GFX system, which brings 4K 16:9 RAW video output via HDMI to the GFX 100 camera. The video can be recorded at 29.97p, which can then be recorded to an Atomos Ninja V 5″ HDR monitor recorder and encoded into 12-bit Apple ProResRAW for further compatibility.

The collaboration between Atomos and Fuji will make the GFX 100 and Ninja V combination one of the only large format camera systems to record 4K RAW footage.

Photo updates

On the stills side, the GFX firmware update adds several expanded capabilities, including:

Film Simulation function expanded for all GFX cameras. The new firmware adds the “CLASSIC Neg” mode, simulating color negative film traditionally chosen for snapshots, to all models. “ETERNA Bleach Bypass” mode will be added to the GFX 100, while “ETERNA” mode will be added to the GFX 50S and 50R.

The “Smooth Skin Effect” will now be available on the GFX 50S and 50R, smoothing the appearance of human skin.

The “Color Chrome Blue” feature, which adds depth to color and tonal reproduction in blue skies and other blue subjects, will be added to the GFX 100.

Additionally, several autofocus performance updates have been made, allowing the GFX 100 to deliver accurate phase-detection AF in low-light conditions, down to -5EV. The firmware will also give the Low Light Priority AF-S mode to the GFX 50S and 50R, to improve AF accuracy in low light.

All three cameras also see improvements to Face / Eye AF. The Auto mode will also be added to focus bracketing across all three cameras, allowing users to specify the starting and ending points, as well as shooting interval.

Other updates include allowing users to adjust camera settings via tethering software, an in-camera rating system readable by more photo editing applications and an increase in photos that can be saved in each folder on an SD card (from 999 to 9,999).

Finally, combining a GFX 100 with a compatible gimbal or drone that supports remote control functionality will allow users to start and stop video recording, specify exposure settings for video and make manual focus adjustments.

To learn more and download firmware updates for your camera, visit fujifilm-x.com.