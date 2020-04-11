This week, Fuji announced the launch of the “Students of Storytelling” contest. Open to full or part-time college students in the U.S., the contest highlights students that have an idea for a story that can be effectively illustrated using photography or video.

A total of 30 winners will be chosen from the entrants, and each winner will be able to choose from a select X Series or GFX System camera and/or lens products of their choice, valued up to $3,000 each.

“Everyone has a story to tell and we want to help tell it,” said Victor Ha, director of marketing, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging Division. “We’re excited to launch this program to inspire students to create compelling image and video content and to provide a platform to those just starting their creative journey.”

The program notes the story of student photographer Zach Krahmer, who asked Fuji for some gear to document a hiking adventure to the Pacific Coast Trail. Fuji agreed, and the result was astounding images that tells a rich, complex story that was filled with wonderfully framed, authentically human moments.

The “Students of Storytelling” contest is a component of Fuji’s Create Forever contest series, that started in fall 2019.

“We care about storytelling and we believe that everyone has an individual story to tell,” said Ha. “‘Students of Storytelling’ will enable us to focus on the equally important stories of people just starting out in their professional journey.”

Interested students can submit from April 1-May 31, 2020. The judging phase will take place from June 1-15, 2020. To get started, visit studentsofstorytelling.com.

Lead photo by Tadeusz Lakota on Unsplash