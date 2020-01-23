Early this morning, Fujifilm announced the upcoming X-T200 mirrorless camera, as well as several lenses and a lens roadmap.

The X-T200 is designed to document day-to-day moments, and packs a newly designed electronic viewfinder, quick face detection autofocus and a new sensor and processor combination that can create 24.2MP stills. It shoots up to 8fps and can record 4K UHD video at 30fps.

The new camera also has HDR functions for still and video, making it easy to create high-quality imagery in high-contrast environments. It can also record Full HD 120p video, allowing users to capture scenes with slow motion speeds. New to the camera is the Digital Gimbal Function, which can be used to smoothly record video in-camera by mitigating camera shake. This is done through new gyro sensors within the camera body. According to Fuji, this enhances image quality beyond what a typical smartphone can provide.

Fast, light, professional performance

The X-T200 is 80g lighter than its predecessor, the X-T100, weighting only 13.05 ounces. It comes with a new vari-angle touch screen, a high speed APS-C 24.2MP CMOS sensor and an intuitive interface that’s compared to the ease and familiarity of a smartphone.

Compared to the X-T100, it’s able to process data 3.5 times faster. Additionally, rolling shutter is reduced, while autofocus performance is dramatically enhanced through the use of phase detection autofocus pixels across the sensor.

The camera comes with a vari-angle 3.5-inch, 16:9 LCD touchscreen that can be opened and closed between 0 to 180 degrees and rotated between -90 to +180 degrees. The screen also allows for control over several of the camera’s features and functionality, like brightness, background blur, film simulation effects and image aspect ratios.

New autofocus algorithm

The X-T200 features a new autofocus algorithm, with an updated Face/Eye Detection AF feature. This is now possible with the camera’s LCD touch screen, perfect for taking selfies.

Automated functions like Main Subject Recognition allow the X-T200 to recognize and track a main subject within the frame.

Pricing and availability

The X-T200 will be available in three colors — silver, dark silver and champagne. It will be available in late February 2020 for a retail price of $699.95. You can also get the camera with an XC15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens for $799.95. Pre-orders are open for each option.

Announcement and future development of lenses

In addition to the X-T200, Fuji also announced two new lenses — the XC35mm f/2 and the GF45-100mm f/4 R LM OIS WR. The company also revealed two other lenses under development.

XC35mm f/2 lens

The XC35mm f/2 lens offers a equivalent focal range of 52mm on a 35mm system. It weighs 130 grams and is geared to be a lightweight prime lens for those on-the-go. The lens has 9 elements in 6 groups, and has 2 aspherical elements. It features a stepping motor for near silent autofocus operation.

It will be available in late February for $199. Pre-orders are open.

GF45-100mm f/4 R LM OIS WR lens

Also available in late February 2020 is the GF45-100mm f/4 lens. It joins the family of interchangeable GF lenses, designed for the GFX large format system. It has an equivalent focal range of 36-79mm on a smaller 35mm system.

Featuring 5-axis image stabilization, one super ED lens element and a near-silent, high speed autofocus motor, the GF45-100mm f/4 is perfect for creating images in challenging situations. The lens has 11 seals for dust and weather resistance, and can be operated down to 14° F.

The lens consists of 16 elements in 12 groups, incuding three aspherical elements, one Super ED element and one ED element. This helps to control spherical aberration, field curvature and chromatic aberration. It weighs 2.2 pounds, is 5.69 inches long and has a diameter of 3.66 inches.

The GF45-100mm f/4 lens is will be available for a retail price of $2299. Pre-orders are open.

Lens roadmap

Fuji also uneveiled it is working on the development of two additional GF lenses — the GF30mm f/3.5 R WR and GF80mm f/1.7 R WR.

The 30mm lens offers an equivalent 24mm focal length in the 35mm format and is geared toward landscape photographers. It will be slim, compact and lightweight.

The 80mm lens offers an equivalent 63mm focal length in the 35mm format and is geared toward portraiture — especially for photographers who need the capabilities of shooting in low-light conditions.