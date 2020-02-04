This afternoon, at Fujifilm’s X Summit, the company announced the new X100V compact rangefinder-style camera. Boasting the same sensor as the company’s X-T3, X-T30 and X-Pro3, the highly anticipated camera includes several new features, including a tilting rear LCD screen, hybrid viewfinder and more.

The camera also comes with a new 23mm f/2.0 lens and optional weather resistance. It uses the latest generation X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4.

Design

The X100V has its top and bottom plates milled from single pieces of aluminum, resulting in a classic camera body design. Enhancements have been made to the camera’s grip, ISO dial and lens barrel for increased comfort.

For the first time, weather resistance is an option. This requires the AR-X100 adapter ring and PRF-49 protection filter to be attached.

A new two-way tilting touchscreen LCD screen fits flush at the back of the camera, providing touch controls so photographers can see, frame and create images.

The new 23mm f/2.0 lens

The X100V comes with a new 23mm f/2.0 lens, which is designed for higher resolution, lower distortion and improved close focus performance. It maintains the same overall size as the previous version, and also has compatibility with legacy WCL/TCL conversion lenses. The lens’ internal ND filter now features 4 stops.

Specs

The X100V features a 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor, which utilizes a back-illuminated design to maximize quality and dynamic range. Its unique color filter array controls moire and false color without the need for an optical low pass filter.

The X-Processor 4 ensures images are processed quickly and smoothly. Thanks to a new algorithm, autofocus performance has been improved when using precision face and eye detection, down to -5EV.

The camera’s hybrid viewfinder offers the ability to choose between the 0.52x magnification optical viewfinder of the 3.69-million dot OLED electronic viewfinder. The optical viewfinder offers 95% frame coverage and parallax-correcting frame lines, while the electronic viewfinder delivers a real-time representation of the image.

The Electronic Rangefinder function can be selected to display a small EVF at the bottom right corner of the OVF, giving photographers the best of both worlds.

Video

On the video side, the X100V records 4K video at up to 30fps, or 120fps at 1080p. Filmmakers can record 10-bit, 4:2:2 color externally via the camera’s HDMI port and can leverage Fujifilm’s color reproduction technology to apply film simulations to their footage.

Other announcements

The company also teased the X-T4 and 50mm f/1.0 lens as a part of the X Summit. The X-T4 is set to be unveiled February 26, 2020.

Pricing and availability

The X100V will be available in black and silver, and is set to be released in late February 2020 for a price of $1399. Pre-orders are available through B&H Photo.

Optional accessories like the WCL-X100 II wide conversion lens, TCL-X100 II tele-conversion lens and LC-X100V leather case will also be made available.