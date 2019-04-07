Free drone eBook and chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card from Skylum

Skylum is offering a free eBook — “A Skylum Software Guide to Drone Photography” — to anyone who responds to a survey about drone photography. You’ll also be entered for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card.

“A Skylum Software Guide to Drone Photography” features articles from Chris Anson, Steve Eilenberg, Richard Harrington, Nick Minore and Michael Muraz. It features articles on everything from how to get started with drone photography to best practices in photography and post-processing.