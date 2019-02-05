Starting today, Flickr will begin imposing its 1,000 file limit for all free accounts. Originally announced in November 2018, all free accounts that hold more than 1,000 photos or videos will start seeing older files deleted from their account.

Oldest photos will be removed from the service first.

Before this change, Flickr allowed up to 1 TB of storage on its service. Now users can get unlimited storage — but they have to become a Flickr Pro subscriber, which costs $50 a year if paid annually (or $5.99 monthly).

Flickr Pro users will also have an ad-free experience on the service, advanced statistics, worry-free backup and several exclusive discounts from companies like Adobe, Blurb, SmugMug, Priime and Peak Design. Future Pro-only features include a 5K photo display option, increased exposure on the service and the ability to store 10-minute videos (free accounts are limited to three minutes).

To get started upgrading your Flickr account, visit Flickr.com.