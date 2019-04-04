EyeQ acquires Athentech, maker of Perfectly Clear

Canadian-based EyeQ Inc. has announced its acquisition of Athentech Imaging Inc., the maker of popular photo correction solution software Perfectly Clear.

The secret weapon for millions of photographers worldwide, Athentech currently corrects 11 billion photos each year through Perfectly Clear. As a part of its acquisition, the company will maintain all of Athentech’s current business and continue to offer Perfectly Clear software and technology, while boosting investment in new technology such as artificial intelligence and in innovative workflow solutions.

“Athentech was built by a team of leading scientists, physicists, and photographers on a mission to make every photo as brilliant, vibrant, and clear as possible, just like our human eye captured, all while maintaining color integrity. Our acquisition is an exciting inflection point that adds more financial muscle and expertise to allow us to upscale this 15-year mission and reach more companies worldwide,” said Brad Malcolm, President and CEO of EyeQ.

EyeQ has also announced the debut of a we-based API for Perfectly Clear, making photo perfection available to all. Using the same patented technology available in the company’s latest software, the solution takes original JPEG files and returns a corrected image immediately.

