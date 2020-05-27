If you’re experiencing issues accessing Adobe’s Creative Cloud apps this morning, you aren’t the only one. Adobe is experiencing server issues, as noted on the Adobe Status page.

During this period you may have trouble accessing cloud files and services, including your Lightroom catalog (if stored in the cloud), Photoshop Cloud Documents and libraries. You may also have trouble installing new apps and managing your account.

On Adobe’s community forums, an employee posted the following:

“You may receive login errors when accessing our Creative Cloud and Document Cloud apps and services. We apologize for the inconvenience and are urgently working to resolve this issue. Visit our status page for the latest updates.”

Adobe has already resolved a few of the issues noted on their Status page, so hopefully the issues will be resolved in full shortly.