This morning, Excire Foto was released in the U.S. The software, which was released in Europe earlier this year, helps photographers sort through their photo libraries by offering an intelligent search function. We gave a first look at Excire Foto in early June, and the Photofocus team has been using it for a while now.

Excire Foto helps you revive memories, get organized and share your moments with others. Go back in time and easily locate photographs for your next creative project! The software allows you to search by object, color, faces, people … and even lets you narrow your results by things like smile, gender and age.

Whether you’re digging through past photos or culling the photos you take of tonight’s fireworks, Excire Foto is the perfect tool to get your workflow going!